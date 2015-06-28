FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Treasury urges Europeans, IMF to find solution to Greece's financial woes
June 28, 2015

US Treasury urges Europeans, IMF to find solution to Greece's financial woes

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has urged top European finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund to continue working together toward a “sustainable solution” to reforms in Greece and its recovery within the euro zone.

Lew spoke by phone with several top officials on Saturday, including the finance ministers of Germany and France and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, according to a readout of the call provided by the Treasury Department on Sunday.

In those calls, he said it was “important for all parties to continue to work to reach a solution, including a discussion of potential debt relief for Greece, in the run up to the July 5th referendum,” according to the readout, referring to a planned vote in Greece. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Frances Kerry)

