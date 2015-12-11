FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to sell 1 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on Dec. 16
December 11, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Greece to sell 1 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on Dec. 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 1.0 billion euros ($1.10 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Dec. 16 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Athens successfully rolled over 2.925 billion euros ($3.20 billion) of six-month and three-month securities on Wednesday.

In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new bills will be Dec. 18. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
