April 15, 2013

Greece on track, next aid payment may come soon - troika

BRUSSELS, April 15 (Reuters) - The next, 2.8 billion euro aid payment to Greece could be agreed soon after an inspection team of international lenders concluded the country’s debt remained on a sustainable track, the European Union and the IMF said on Monday.

“The recent steps taken by the authorities suggest that the March milestones are likely to be achieved in the near future and hence the disbursement of the related 2.8 billion euros from the EFSF tranche remaining from the previous review could be agreed soon by the euro area member states,” the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank said in a statement.

“The mission’s view is that debt sustainability remains on track,” the statement said, adding: “The mission and the authorities agreed that the economic outlook is largely unchanged from the previous review, with continued prospects for a gradual return to growth in 2014.”

