Germany calls Greek loan request letter a "Trojan horse"
February 19, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Germany calls Greek loan request letter a "Trojan horse"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - German officials described a Greek request to extend Athens’ bailout programme on Thursday as a “Trojan Horse” that left “immense room for interpretation” and gave no clear commitment that Greece would meet the terms on its current loans.

According to a draft of a German position paper prepared for a meeting of euro zone officials in Brussels, Germany believed the Greek letter gave no grounds for starting to draft a common statement at a meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers on Friday.

The draft, reviewed by Reuters, also recommended that there be no prolongation of 10.9 billion euros of credit earmarked for the recapitalisation of Greek banks, since the Greek banks have successfully passed the stress test last year (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

