Greek finmin: many measures in bailout deal will be recessionary

ATHENS, July 15 (Reuters) - A lot of the measures in a deal struck with Greece’s lenders will have a recessionary effect but removing the prospect of a “Grexit” will help offset their impact and bring in investments, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday.

“It’s a difficult deal, a deal for which only time will show if it is economically viable,” he told lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote on the package later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Matthias Williams)