Greek FinMin says talks with lenders to be wrapped up this week
August 4, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Greek FinMin says talks with lenders to be wrapped up this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday that discussions with lenders on a multi-billion bailout would be wrapped up within days.

“Everything will be concluded this week,” Tsakalotos told reporters after meeting representatives of the IMF, the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the euro zone’s rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism.

Tsakalotos said discussions would continue with lenders. A conclusion on macro economic targets was still pending. (Reporting By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)

