February 15, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 6 months ago

IMF should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece-Tsakalotos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece if it wants to participate in the country's bailout, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday, urging the lender to act fast.

"If the IMF wants to cooperate, it should make a quick decision and stop making unreasonable demands," he wrote in an opinion piece in Germany's mass-selling Bild newspaper.

He added that the contention of the international lender that Greece's reforms drive had slowed was unfounded, and it was wrong to ask Greece to introduce more pension cuts and reduce tax relief. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet)

