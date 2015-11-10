Greek finmin says debt deal should include long grace periods

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday that any agreement on Greek debt relief should include grace periods of 15-20 years that would encourage long-term investment.

“It is absolutely vital that we get a clear runway so that people understand that investors can invest for seven, eight, nine years,” Tsakalotos said in a lecture at the London School of Economics.

“If there is good will, there are tons of ways to deal with the problem,” he said.