FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM says he won't be the one to pursue austerity
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says he won't be the one to pursue austerity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s left-wing government will respect a Greek decision to press ahead with austerity long-term, “but we will not be the ones to carry it out,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday.

Tsipras said the result of a referendum on a reform-for-aid deal with international creditors would be implemented, whichever way it goes. But, he added: “if the Greek people want to proceed with austerity plans in perpetuity, which will leave us unable to lift our heads ... we will respect it, but we will not be the ones to carry it out.”

Tsipras said he stood ready to talk to European leaders to salvage negotiations, with a Greek default looming on Tuesday. If they were to offer a deal on Monday, Greece would pay its debt due on Tuesday.

“My phone is on all day long. Whoever calls, I always pick up.” (Reporting by Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.