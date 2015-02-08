FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM Tsipras pledges to deal with the wounds of austerity
February 8, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras pledges to deal with the wounds of austerity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday that was sticking to his campaign pledges, including giving free food and electricity to those who suffered from austerity.

He also announced a series of cuts to politicians’ benefits such as banning ministerial cars and selling one of the prime minister’s aircraft.

“The first priority of this government ... is tackling the big wounds of the bailout, tackling the humanitarian crisis just as we promised to do before the elections,” he said in his first major speech to parliament as premier.

He said the main battle would be against corruption and vowed to tackle Greece’s long-time struggle with tax evasion.

Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
