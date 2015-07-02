FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank closures "will not last long", PM Tsipras assures Greeks
July 2, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Bank closures "will not last long", PM Tsipras assures Greeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Greeks on Thursday the problems they face because of closed banks “will not last long”, saying he expected to clinch a new aid deal with creditors 48 hours after a Sunday referendum.

Tsipras told ANT1 television that scenes in Greece - queues at cash machines and a crush of elderly Greeks waiting hours for pensions - were “embarrassing”, but he blamed Greece’s euro zone partners that forced the European Central Bank to freeze vital funding to the banks. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson)

