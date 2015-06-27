FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tsipras tells Hollande, Merkel that Greece will survive
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Tsipras tells Hollande, Merkel that Greece will survive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS June 27 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Saturday that Greeks “would survive”, irrespective of a decision by euro zone finance ministers to extend an existing bailout programme.

“Alexis Tsipras stressed that, whatever decision taken by the euro group, that the Greek people would have oxygen next week, and it will survive,” a Greek government official said.

Euro zone finance ministers on Saturday rejected requests by Greece for a brief extension of a financing programme that culd allow it to beat a June 30 deadline for a 1.6 billion euro payment to the IMF.

Earlier on Saturday, Tsipras called a snap referendum on July 5 for Greeks to decide whether to endorse or accept lenders’ terms on cash for reforms.

“He (Tsipras) stressed that democracy is an ultimate value in Greece,” the official said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.