Greece says 'Grexit' 'silly debate' which should end
October 23, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Greece says 'Grexit' 'silly debate' which should end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday said Greece would meet its obligations under a multi-billion euro bailout deal, describing any suggestion of the country leaving the euro a ‘silly debate’.

In comments after a meeting with visiting French President Francois Hollande, Tsipras said any talk of a euro zone split or of Athens abandoning the single currency should “be off the table for good”.

“Greece signed an agreement that it will meet, it did not sign a deal to surrender its sovereignty,” Tsipras said.

Representatives of Greece’s lenders are presently in Athens assessing the country’s compliance to terms of the 86 billion euro bailout. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

