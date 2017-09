ATHENS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - France will help Greece carry out structural reforms and Paris will send experts to help the debt-ladden country manage government-owned assets, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday during a visit to Athens.

“France must be on Greece’s side because talks are continuing,” Hollande said. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey in Athens; writing by Michel Rose in Paris, editing by Gus Trompiz)