February 9, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM says confident of finding compromise with Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday said he believed Athens would strike a compromise with its European partners in the coming days as he sought to quell growing concern over the country’s future in the euro zone.

Speaking in Vienna after talks with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, Tsipras renewed his appeal for a “bridge” agreement with partners from Feb. 28 to June 1 to tide Athens over until it can replace its current bailout programme.

“I am confident there will be a deal with our partners on the basis of our plan. We haven’t heared yet any specific and viable alternative proposal,” Tsipras said, adding that Greece did not want to clash with its lenders and that its plan would not cost European taxpayers.

“I don’t believe there is any serious reason for a deal not to exist between Greece and its partners - only political reasons.”

Tsipras also said he agreed with Faymann that on the issue of Ukraine and Russia, the path of difficult negotiations was preferable to the option of sanctions.

Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Karolina Tagaris in Athens, writing by Deepa Babington

