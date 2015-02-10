FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM rules out bailout extension ahead of EU meetings
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM rules out bailout extension ahead of EU meetings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reiterated on Tuesday that his government would not seek an extension to the country’s 240 billion euro bailout programme.

“No matter how much (former Greek Prime Minister Antonis) Samaras and (German Finance Minister Wolfgang) Schaeuble ask us ... we will not ask for an extension to the bailout,” he told parliament ahead of a vote of confidence in his new government.

“We are seeking a political solution within the European framework.”

Tsipras has toured European capitals in recent days to drum up support for his pledge to end austerity measures and write down a chunk of Greek debt ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers on Wednesday and EU leaders on Thursday.

Tsipras said he was confident of reaching a deal with European partners but reiterated that his government would not accept new loans or austerity in any new agreement.

He said the government wanted to make use of funds already available to Greece, including leftover funds in the country’s bank bailout fund. (Reporting By Deepa Babington and Karolina Tagaris; writing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.