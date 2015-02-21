FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM Tipras says euro zone deal cancels past austerity commitments
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM Tipras says euro zone deal cancels past austerity commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday that a funding agreement struck with euro zone ministers cancelled the previous conservative-led government’s austerity commitments to the country’s international creditors.

”Yesterday we took a decisive step, leaving austerity, the bailouts and the troika,“ he said in a televised statement. We won a battle, not the war. The difficulties, the real difficulties ...are ahead of us.” (reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.