PM Tsipras denies Greece will seek third bailout

ATHENS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras denied on Friday that his country would have to seek a third international bailout when a four month extension to its current programme expires.

In a televised speech to his cabinet, Tsipras also said the government had requested a reduction in the country’s debt, even though EU/IMF creditors insist Greece must meet its obligations in full.

“Some have bet on a third bailout, on the possibility of a third bailout in June. I‘m very sorry but once again we will disappoint them. Let them forget a third bailout. The Greek people put an end to bailouts with their vote,” he said.

Greece has already received two bailouts totalling 240 billion euros. (reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Costas Pitas; editing by David Stamp)