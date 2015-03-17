FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM seeks meeting with key EU leaders this week-govt source
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 10:36 AM / in 3 years

Greek PM seeks meeting with key EU leaders this week-govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 17 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has asked for a meeting with top European policymakers including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on the sidelines of an EU summit this week, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.

Tsipras made the request for the meeting - at which he also sought the participation of European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and French President Francois Hollande - to European Council President Donald Tusk, the official said.

Greece’s government is facing a cash crunch as it remains shut out of debt markets while EU partners have frozen financial aid until it completes reforms.

Tsipras - who has long called for a “political solution” by EU leaders to Greece’s funding problems - has said he expected the funding squeeze would be resolved at this week’s EU summit, scheduled for March 19 and 20. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

