Greek prime minister optimistic of EU deal "soon"
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek prime minister optimistic of EU deal "soon"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed optimism on Friday that Athens would soon reach a deal with its foreign lenders that will unlock further aid under its EU/IMF bailout.

“I am confident that we will soon have a happy ending and that despite the difficulties...we will carry out the agreement which will be concluded soon in Europe,” Tsipras told parliament.

“The Greek government is doing whatever it should in order to reach ... an honest and mutually beneficial agreement with our partners,” he said.

Negotiations between Greece and its lenders have moved slowly since the new leftist-led government came to power in January. The lenders have ruled out an agreement at next Monday’s Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
