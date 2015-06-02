EU/IMF leaders did not contact Greek PM after Berlin talks -source

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has not heard from European leaders or the IMF chief who met in Berlin to discuss his cash-strapped country’s fate, following their late-night meeting on Monday, a Greek official said on Tuesday.

“He did not have any contact whatsoever with the leaders of the institutions,” the official said, referring to the heads of the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the IMF.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted France’s Francois Hollande, Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde for the late night talks in Berlin. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)