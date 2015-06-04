FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says "extreme proposals" cannot be accepted-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 4 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has warned that his government cannot accept “extreme proposals” from its creditors, a government official said on Thursday.

“Extreme proposals cannot be accepted by the Greek government,” Tsipras told his ministers after returning from Brussels, according to the official speaking on condition of anonymity. “Everyone must understand that the Greek people have suffered a lot in the past five years and they have to stop playing games at its expense.”

Tsipras has been presented with a reforms deal by creditors that has sparked anger from within his leftist Syriza party. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

