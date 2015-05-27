FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says in final stretch to secure deal with lenders
May 27, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says in final stretch to secure deal with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 27 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday said his government was in the “final stretch” of talks to secure aid from its European and International Monetary Fund lenders and that details of the agreement would be presented soon.

“We are in the final stretch, it’s obvious that calmness and determination are needed,” Tsipras told reporters after a meeting with ministers involved in the negotiations.

“We are not alone in this, we are dealing with three different institutions which often have opposing views.” (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)

