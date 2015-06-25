Greek PM says confident will strike deal with EU

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on arrival at a European Union summit on Thursday that he was convinced that he would clinch a deal with the country’s lenders to overcome the debt crisis.

“European history is full of disagreements, negotiations and compromises,” Tsipras said. “After the comprehensive Greek proposals I am confident that we will reach a compromise that will help the euro zone and Greece to overcome the crisis.” (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander)