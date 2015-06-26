Greek PM pressed French, German leaders on bailout demands

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed his government’s frustration with creditors’ demands for austerity meaures during talks with the leaders of France and Germany on Friday, a Greek government official said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande had a private meeting with Tsipras before the final session of an EU summit in Brussels, urging Greece to accept a cash-for-reforms deal on Saturday to avert a default.

“Tsipras briefed the two leaders on the Greek proposal and underlined that the Greek side does not understand the insistence of the institutions on such harsh measures,” the official said.