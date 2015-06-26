FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM pressed French, German leaders on bailout demands
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM pressed French, German leaders on bailout demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed his government’s frustration with creditors’ demands for austerity meaures during talks with the leaders of France and Germany on Friday, a Greek government official said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande had a private meeting with Tsipras before the final session of an EU summit in Brussels, urging Greece to accept a cash-for-reforms deal on Saturday to avert a default.

“Tsipras briefed the two leaders on the Greek proposal and underlined that the Greek side does not understand the insistence of the institutions on such harsh measures,” the official said.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.