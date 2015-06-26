FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM Tsipras calls referendum on bailout on July 5
June 26, 2015

Greek PM Tsipras calls referendum on bailout on July 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 27 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday called a referendum on July 5 whether the country should accept or reject a bailout agreement offered by creditors.

“These proposals, which clearly violate the European rules and the basic rights to work, equality and dignity show that the purpose of some of the partners and institutions was not a viable agreement for all parties, but possibly the humiliation of an entire people,” Tsipras said in a televised address to the nation.

He made the comments hours after flying back from Brussels, where European and IMF creditors offered Greece a deal that his government rejected as inadequate.

Athens will ask for an extension of its bailout agreement, which ends on June 30, by a few days in light of the referendum, he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas, Writing by Deepa Babington)

