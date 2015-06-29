FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM urges 'No' to aid deal, says Athens won't leave the euro
June 29, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM urges 'No' to aid deal, says Athens won't leave the euro

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s left-wing prime minister urged Greeks on Monday to reject the terms of an international aid deal in a July 5 referendum, dismissing warnings that a ‘No’ vote would drive Athens out of Europe’s currency union.

“I don’t think that their plan is to push Greece out of the euro but to end hopes that there can be different policies in Europe,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Greek state television.

He said the stronger the vote to reject the reform-for-aid deal, the stronger the Greek hand in any negotiations that may follow. (Reporting by Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)

