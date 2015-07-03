Greek PM Tsipras says IMF debt report justifies rejection of deal

ATHENS, July 3 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday said an IMF analysis showing Greece’s debt is unsustainable justifies his government’s decision to reject an aid package from creditors that offered no debt relief.

In a televised address to the nation on the final day of campaigning ahead of Sunday’s referendum, Tsipras renewed his appeal to Greeks to vote against the bailout package and say ‘no’ to blackmail and ultimatums.

“Yesterday an event of major political importance happened,” Tsipras said. “The IMF published a report on Greece’s economy which is a great vindication for the Greek government as it confirms the obvious - that Greek debt is not sustainable.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)