FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM promises will not allow foreclosure of primary homes
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM promises will not allow foreclosure of primary homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 23 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday pledged his government would never allow banks to seize the primary residences of Greeks as parliament prepared to vote on a bill that toughens rules on foreclosures.

“There will be no foreclosures of primary homes,” Tsipras said in a speech to parliament ahead of the vote on the second package of reforms required to seal a bailout agreement.

“The protection of primary residences, by this government, was, is and will be lasting.”

Tsipras reiterated that his government was forced into making a difficult choice of accepting tough reforms at the threat of a Greek euro exit, which he said remained on the mind of some of the country’s partners.

In the coming days, Tsipras said his government would focus on political reforms and fighting corruption and tax evasion by those who have parked large sums of money abroad. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.