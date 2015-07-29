FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says may have to call early election
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says may have to call early election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday he may be forced to call an early election if he does not have a working parliamentary majority.

“I would be the last person to want elections, if I had the secured parliamentary majority to make it through to the end of the four-year term,” he said in a local radio interview.

“But if I don’t have a parliamentary majority, we will be forced to go to elections.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou)

