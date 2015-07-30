Greek PM suggests party referendum to overcome split in Syriza

ATHENS, July 30 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday called for his Syriza party to hold an emergency congress next month to overcome divisions but said a snap party referendum would be acceptable if leftist dissenters wanted a quicker solution.

In a speech to Syriza’s central committee, Tsipras said a decision on the party’s strategy should not be made in a hurry but proposed a referendum on Sunday if needed.

“I propose to the central committee to hold an emergency congress to discuss being in power as leftists, our strategy in the face of bailout conditions,” he told the party.

“But there is another view, which is respected, that doesn’t accept the government’s analysis and believes there was an alternative available in the early morning hours of July 13,” Tsipras said, referring to the day he accepted the bailout agreement to avoid a Greek euro zone exit.

“If this is the case....then I suggest the party hold a referendum on this crucial question.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)