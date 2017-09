ATHENS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was sworn in as prime minister of Greece on Monday after sweeping to victory for a second term in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Tsipras took a civil oath of allegiance to the Greek constitution, in a break from common practice which is normally in the presence of religious leaders. (Reporting By Karolina Tagaris; writing by Michele Kambas)