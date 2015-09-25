FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Tsipras says reforms and debt relief priority for govt
September 25, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Tsipras says reforms and debt relief priority for govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Greece needs to move swiftly to conclude a positive review of its economic reforms by lenders in coming weeks and start discussions on debt relief, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.

“Debt restructuring will reduce investment risks and make our economy once again attractive to investors,” Tsipras told ministers in the first meeting of the country’s cabinet since winning parliamentary elections on Sept. 20.

Other priorities, he said, was a recapitalisation of the country’s banks, which “if done correctly can give our economy badly needed liquidity.” (Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Michele Kambas)

