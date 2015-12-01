FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM - will try to avoid further pension cuts under bailout
December 1, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM - will try to avoid further pension cuts under bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his leftist Syriza party’s lawmakers on Tuesday the government would do everything it could to ensure there were no further cuts in pensions.

“We will do the utmost to secure pensions without further painful cuts ... and, at the same time, we will try to make the system viable again by proposing an entirely new system,” Tsipras said, without providing details.

The leftist-led government has already raised the retirement age, increased health care contributions and scrapped most early retirement benefits to get part of the financial aid promised by its European lenders.

But Athens needs to introduce deeper reforms by the end of the year to make its ailing pension system viable, including merging several pension funds into one and cutting back supplementary pensions. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Paul Taylor)

