Greek prime minister says ready to talk to farmers over pensions
#Market News
February 10, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

Greek prime minister says ready to talk to farmers over pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday he was ready to talk to protesting farmers over pension reform, but said the broader system still needed to be overhauled to safeguard its viability.

Tsipras, addressing a session of his cabinet, said his government acknowledged that, in its present form, the pensions package could create burdens on sections of the population which needed to be reassessed.

“We are already doing that with self-employed ... we are aspiring to do the same with farmers, provided they want to sit down to dialogue to find a solution,” Tsipras said.

Thousands of farmers have been blockading motorways across the country for three weeks over reforms, which call on them to pay higher social security contributions and taxes. They are planning to take their demonstration to central Athens on Feb. 12. (Reporting By Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris)

