Greek PM Tsipras says its current bailout programme is dead- Germany's Stern
February 17, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras says its current bailout programme is dead- Germany's Stern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told a German magazine Athens would not agree to any extension of its current bailout programme, but that his government wanted to keep the country in the euro zone.

“For us, the old austerity programme is dead,” Tsipras told Germany’s Stern magazine according to interview excerpts published on Tuesday, adding that the proposal to extend the programme by six months did not make sense.

“Anyone suggesting that the current programme should be extended by six months is wasting their time”, he said, adding that there was no room in Europe for ultimatums like the one given to Greece to agree to a euro group proposal by Friday.

Asked whether Greece was preparing itself for leaving the euro zone with a plan B, Tsipras said: “We don’t need such a plan. Because we will stay in the euro.”

The magazine said that the interview was conducted last week and that some parts were added after follow-up questions with Tsipras on Monday. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
