Greek PM says committed to fighting tax evasion, corruption

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was committed to reforms as he arrived in Brussels ahead of a summit of EU leaders.

“Now is the time to advance the changes that the previous government did not do, to end corruption and tackle tax evasion,” he told reporters after meeting Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. 1

In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural steps. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Robin Emmott)