Greek PM says common ground found with lenders, but red lines remain
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says common ground found with lenders, but red lines remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 15 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday that Athens and its lenders had found common ground in their negotiations but the government would not back down from its red lines such as no cuts to wages and pensions.

Tsipras said the two sides had agreed on fiscal targets and VAT rates, but disagreed on labour issues and pension reform. He said a deal should include low primary budget surplus targets for 2015-16 and a debt restructuring.

“From this podium I want to assure the Greek people that there is no possibility or chance that the Greek government will back down on pension and labour issues,” Tsipras told a conference. Greece, which is fast running out of cash, hopes to reach a deal with its lenders that will unlock further aid under its bailout by the end of the month. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

