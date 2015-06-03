FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM calls Merkel, Hollande, agrees on need for fast solution
June 3, 2015

Greek PM calls Merkel, Hollande, agrees on need for fast solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 3 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande before meeting EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels, a Greek government official said.

“The three leaders agreed on the need for low primary budget surpluses for Greece and the need for an immediate solution,” the official said.

Greece’s international creditors signalled on Wednesday they were ready to compromise to avert a debt default even as Athens warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Ralph Boulton)

