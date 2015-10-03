FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says main target to regain market access, end bailout
October 3, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says main target to regain market access, end bailout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greece must implement its international bailout programme to achieve its main aim of regaining access to market financing and ending intrusive external supervision, re-elected leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday.

Speaking to lawmakers of his Syriza party on the day a new parliament was sworn in, the premier said he aimed to complete the first review of a 86 billion euro bailout agreed in August as soon as possible so Athens could open negotiations with its euro zone partners on debt relief.

“Implementing the bailout is not going to be easy. But we are obliged to make these decisions although we don’t like them. It’s necessary, in order to exit this system of surveillance and immediately start the discussion on the debt issue,” he said.

“Our main target is to exit this system of supervision, and regain market access. But a necessary condition for that is to return to growth,” Tsipras added. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Paul Taylor)

