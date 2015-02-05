FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM pledges end to EU-enforced austerity policies
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM pledges end to EU-enforced austerity policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledged on Thursday to “put an end once and for all” to the European Union’s austerity policies and to bargain hard for a new deal for Greece.

“Greece won’t take orders any more, especially orders through emails,” he said.

Speaking in parliament after a tour of various capitals in Europe, Tsipras said his new government would not renege on its promises and that voters would not be deceived again.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

