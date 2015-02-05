Greek PM pledges end to EU-enforced austerity policies

ATHENS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledged on Thursday to “put an end once and for all” to the European Union’s austerity policies and to bargain hard for a new deal for Greece.

“Greece won’t take orders any more, especially orders through emails,” he said.

Speaking in parliament after a tour of various capitals in Europe, Tsipras said his new government would not renege on its promises and that voters would not be deceived again.