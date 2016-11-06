Greek PM looks to 'swift' completion of second bailout review

ATHENS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Greece should complete its second bailout review "swiftly", so that talks on debt restructuring can begin at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Dec. 5, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his new cabinet on Sunday.

Tsipras reshuffled his government late on Friday to speed up reforms Athens has agreed to implement under its third EU/IMF bailout. Restructuring its mountain of debt, the highest in the euro zone, is the government's primary goal. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Larry King)