Europe's leaders realise Greece needs viable solution-Tsipras

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - European leaders realise Greece needs a viable solution to its debt crisis that allows the country to return to growth, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday, after talks with the leaders of France and Germany.

“We decided to intensify the efforts to bridge the remaining differences and proceed, I believe, to a solution in the coming period,” Tsipras told reporters after late-night talks in Brussels.

“I believe that Europe’s political leadership realises that we must offer a viable solution to Greece and the possibility to return safely to growth with social cohesion and with a sustainable debt,” he said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Adrian Croft)