UPDATE 1-Tsipras, Juncker end talks, saying work continues

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ended talks on Thursday in Brussels on Greece’s debt crisis and said negotiations would continue.

Tsipras told reporters: ”We will keep working in order to come to an agreement. We’re working in order to bridge the remaining differences and especially the differences on fiscal and financial issues.

“We are working to assure an agreement which will ensure that Greece will recover with social cohesion and viable public debts.”

Juncker, the EU chief executive, said it had been a friendly two-hour meeting.

An EU spokesman later issued a statement saying: “President Juncker had an important, friendly and constructive meeting with Prime Minister Tsipras that lasted two hours.”

Referring to the creditor institutions -- the Commission, European Central Bank and IMF -- he added: "President Juncker explained a possible process with the three institutions that would still allow finding mutually acceptable solutions in time. They agreed to stay in close contact over the coming days."