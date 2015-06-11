Tsipras, Juncker end talks, saying little

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ended talks on Thursday in Brussels on Greece’s debt crisis and made little comment on what had been discussed.

Tsipras told reporters he was still working with creditors for a solution to the crisis that would be suitable for the people of Greece. Juncker, the EU chief executive, said it had been an important, interesting and friendly two-hour meeting. (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)