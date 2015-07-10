FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says does not have mandate to exit eurozone
July 10, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says does not have mandate to exit eurozone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed to his Syriza lawmakers on Friday to back a fiscal plan in return for aid from creditors, a government official said, in a last-ditch attempt to stave off financial meltdown.

Tsipras is seeking approval from Syriza for a government blueprint of reforms in return for new aid from international creditors.

“We are confronted with crucial decisions,” a government official quoted Tspiras telling lawmakers. “We got a mandate to bring better deal than the ultimatum that the Eurogroup gave us, but certainly not given a mandate to take Greece out of the eurozone.”

“We are all in this together.” (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)

