Greece's Tsipras attacks sanctions on Russia
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Greece's Tsipras attacks sanctions on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Germany’s Stern magazine an economic war with Russia was in no-one’s interests and that imposing sanctions on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine was “hypocritical”

“If you want to punish Russia, you need to punish all the countries where Russian multi-billionaires have invested their assets,” he told Stern in an interview released on Wednesday.

“I want the EU to speak with one voice.. But Greece is also suffering from the sanctions. Russian tourists are staying away, our agricultural sector is suffering,” he said. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Noah Barkin; Editing by Caroline Copley)

