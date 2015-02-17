Greek PM Tsipras says solution to come from European leadership

ATHENS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Europe’s political leaders rather than technocrats will ultimately find a solution on ongoing negotiations between Athens and its euro zone partners, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

“The negotiation is not happen by technocrats, but the political leaderships of Europe,” he said, adding that he believed a solution could be found despite a breakdown in discussions during Monday’s Eurogroup meeting of EU finance ministers. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Costas Pitas; Writing by Deepa Babington)