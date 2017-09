BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone leaders reached a unanimous agreement after all-night talks in Brussels to move forward with a bailout loan for Greece, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday.

“Euro summit has unanimously reached agreement. All ready to go for ESM programme for Greece with serious reforms and financial support,” Tusk tweeted. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)