EU's Tusk's sees no "magic solution", time for Greece to choose

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that a summit called for Monday would not provide a “magic solution” for Greece and that Athens would soon have to choose whether to accept a “good offer” of support or head towards default.

In a brief statement, Tusk said he had convened a meeting of euro zone heads of government after four months of deadlock and with the EU’s assistance programme to Greece set to run out at the end of the month.

“The game of chicken needs to end, and so does the blame game. Because this is not a game and there is no time for any games,” Tusk said.

Tusk said people should not have any illusions that the summit would produce a magic solution. The summit would not be the final step, he said, with no detailed technical negotiations. That remained the job of the finance ministers.

“We are close to the point where the Greek government will have to choose between accepting what I believe is a good offer of continued support or to head towards default. At the end of the day, this is and can only be a Greek decision and a Greek responsibility,” he said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)